AR Rahman turns producer and writer with 99 Songs

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Thursday evening announced the release of his upcoming film 99 Songs, which marks his debut as a producer and writer. The 52-year-old music maestro took to Twitter and posted a short note that read, “I am very excited to announce the release of my very first film as a producer and writer, 99 Songs, a young, a passionate love story, with music as its soul. My production company YM Movies is thrilled to have Jio Studios as a partner on this really special venture.”

He further informed fans that the film will be a trilingual venture which will head to the theaters in June this year. “99 Songs will be released in cinemas worldwide in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21 2019. I thank you all for the love, support and encouragement you have showered on me,” the note read.

AR Rahman’s announcement comes after the release of Marvel Anthem. Rahman composed an exclusive track summing up the 10-year journey of Avengers.

At an event in Hyderabad where the composer was present to launch the Telugu version of the anthem, AR Rahman revealed how Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers Endgame, reacted to the song.

“I was very scared because he is from Hollywood and I didn’t know whether he will understand the lyrics or not. But when he saw the song, he said ‘you have given us a hit!’ and hugged me. The other day, he saw it again and said, ‘I got gooseflesh.’ He also said that we need to dub the anthem in Chinese and Korean language,” he said.

Last year, AR Rahman was a part of a docu-series titled Harmony, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video. He also judged a show for YouTube called ARRived. This year, he made his television debut as the super judge on singing reality show called The Voice, which also has Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor and Adnan Sami as judges.