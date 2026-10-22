‘He manifested this’: AR Rahman reveals a fan predicted he will compose Ramayana in 2014

When Ramayana was but a twinkle in the eye of producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, a fan had told composer AR Rahman that he would one day score music for the film. Twelve years before AR Rahman co-composed the music for Ramayana with Hans Zimmer, a man named Sathish told him it was going to happen. At the film’s promotional event in Chennai on Wednesday, AR Rahman told the audience that he had received an email in 2014 from Sathish describing a dream in which the composer was presenting the Ramayana through music to audiences across India and the world.

“There is something I wanted to share,” AR Rahman told the Chennai audience. “In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana.”

AR Rahman then read directly from the email he had received over a decade ago. The message said: “You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana.”

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‘Learnt Tamil because of him’

Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana and co-produces the film through Monster Mind Creations, spoke about AR Rahman’s influence on his own life and career. The Kannada star, who grew up in Karnataka, said AR Rahman’s music was the reason he learned Tamil.

“All of us are huge fans of AR Rahman sir. I learnt Tamil because of his songs,” Yash said. “I used to dance to songs from Gentleman. Your contribution to the Tamil industry is massive.”

He added that listening to Rahman’s Tamil songs in their Hindi dubbed versions always felt incomplete to him. “If I hear Tamil songs in Hindi, I feel something is missing,” he said. “I am happy that you are composing the music for Ramayana and that I am able to perform to it.”

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The film

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Yash plays Ravana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, following its world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. The film’s part 2 is planned for Diwali 2027.