AR Rahman hosts musical wedding reception for daughter Khatija in Chennai; Manisha Koirala, Yo Yo Honey Singh share pics and videos

Music maestro AR Rahman hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman and her husband Riyasdeen Riyan, on Friday, at ARR Film City, Chennai. Several celebrities such as Manisha Koirala, Yo Yo Honey Singh, film producer Sandip Singh and influencer Sahil Khan, among others, attended the reception.

Actor Manisha Koirala shared a picture with the bride and the groom, and wrote on Instagram, “A.R. Rehman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of #chennai !! God bless the newly wed 🙏🏻💐❤️.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh was among the guests who attended the reception. He shared a picture with the newlyweds and wrote in an Instagram post, “Best wishes to the blessed couple n congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families n fans !!”

Sahil Khan and Sandip Singh also shared glimpses from the reception on Friday night. The wrote, “At My Favourite A.R Rahman @arrahman Sirs Daughters Wedding ❤️ .”

AR Rahman had earlier shared a beautiful video from his daughter’s wedding on May 5. He wrote, “Two souls united🌹🌺❤️‍🩹.”

Khatija shared the same video on Instagram and wrote, “With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families 🙏. On my big day (May 5) with @riyasdeenriyan. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team ❤️🙏.”

Khatija Rahman got married to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamad last month. Khatija, who is quite a private person, had taken to social media to make the announcement. Sharing a picture of her and her husband, she said, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man.” The two got engaged in January.