When AR Rahman said he composed ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ because of what Prophet said about Islam: ‘Being patriotic is half of it’

Back in 1997, when AR Rahman composed and sang "Maa Tujhe Salaam" to mark 50 years of India's Independence, he attributed the reason to teachings from Islam on patriotism.

google-preferred-btn
AR Rahman in "Maa Tujhe Salaam".AR Rahman in "Maa Tujhe Salaam".

Earlier this month, AR Rahman clarified that while “sometimes intentions can be misunderstood,” his purpose has always been to “uplift, honour, and serve” his motherland India through music. The Oscar-winning composer’s statement was in context of the huge uproar caused by his confession from earlier in the week that he may have lost out on work in the Hindi film industry in recent years because of “communal” reasons.

When Rahman revealed why he composed ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’

Rahman has recently reiterated what he first opened up on 29 years ago back in 1997. That year, Rahman released the patriotic album Vande Mataram to mark the occasion of 50 years of India’s Independence. Rahman, who collaborated with director and producer Bharat Bala on the project, also attributed the intent behind composing and singing the anthem “Maa Tujhe Salaam” to teachings from Islam.

“Even in Islam, it says being patriotic to your country is half of it. So, we decided to make this one big song. We started with it, and when Mehboob (Kotwal, lyricist) brought ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam,’ it became a beautiful expression,” Rahman said on veteran actor Farida Jalal’s podcast Yaadein BTown Ki on Shemaroo back in 1997.

“It was a song which was there for nearly 100 years. So, the youth should relate to it without any bias. The whole thing was to bridge this thing. And I think that happened very well, and it reached out to people,” added Rahman. He revealed the idea came from Bharat Bala, his past collaborator on ad campaigns, when they met in Mumbai.

“Bala’s father had told him to do something for the country. So, he said we should do ‘Vande Mataram.’ I said if we plan to do ‘Vande Mataram,’ it should be done to reach out to the youth, from every religion, all around the world, and all the NRIs for them to feel a sense of belonging and feel like they have a home,” recalled Rahman.

AR Rahman’s recent controversy

A couple of weeks ago, Rahman confessed during an interview with BBC Asian Network how less work has been coming to him due to a power shift within the Hindi film industry in recent years and said it could also be due to the “communal thing”. “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers,” he said.

Also Read — EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman’s Bollywood is ‘communal’ comment: ‘Yeh mulk hamara hai, shanti se raho’

Story continues below this ad

Addressing the rampant backlash that followed, Rahman put out a video message on his Instagram handle a couple of days later. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said in the video.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Sanjay Mishra quit Bollywood to wash dishes at Rishikesh dhaba
Sanjay Mishra
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna’s unfiltered take on menopause at 52: 'Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane...'
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Twinkle Khanna’s unfiltered take on menopause at 52: 'Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane...'
Twinkle Khanna
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement