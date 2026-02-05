Days after AR Rahman’s clarification video on ‘communal’ remark, composer says, ‘When you explain, they won’t listen to you’

AR Rahman’s remark where he hinted about the ‘communal’ nature of the Hindi film industry created quite a stir and days after his comments, he issued a clarification. Recently, the composer was asked about this episode and suggested that he had moved on from this chapter.

“See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything,” he said cryptically when asked why he put out that video to explain himself. He then smiled and insisted to move on the conversation to something else because “we all know”. But when the host of the YouTube podcast Noise and Grains went on and said it was “a little sad” for Rahman’s admirers to see him read out his own Wikipedia in that video message in order to spell out his achievements for the country, Rahman said, “But you know what, it’s better we move on with something else because people who know you don’t need an explanation. And when you explain, they won’t listen to you, those who don’t…” he added with a helpless chuckle.