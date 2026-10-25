AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal join forces for Ramayana song ‘Mangal Rang’, watch

The makers of the upcoming epic Ramayana: Part 1 have dropped a new song titled “Mangal Rang”. Composed by AR Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and penned by Kumar Vishwas, the song’s video offers glimpses of the wedding celebrations of Lord Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (Sai Pallavi). The track has already garnered praise for its music and visuals.

“Mangal Rang” opens with glimpses of Mithila, where Sita’s swayamvar is being held. Lord Ram arrives at the ceremony and attempts to lift Lord Shiva’s bow. The video then moves to the wedding celebrations, showing Sita arriving at the mandap accompanied by her three sisters. Following their wedding, Ram and Sita return to Ayodhya, where they begin their married life. The melodious, easy-on-the-ears song celebrates the couple’s sacred bond and enduring love.

Talking about bringing the love story of Lord Ram and Sita to life through “Mangal Rang”, AR Rahman said in a statement, “Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations, and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion, and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don’t need to be explained; they simply need to be felt.”

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Echoing Rahman’s sentiments, Arijit Singh described singing “Mangal Rang” as a deeply transformative experience. He said, “Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life, our inner consciousness and the connection we share with everything around us. The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form. The sincerity and tenderness of the eternal relationship between Shri Ram and Mata Sita kept reminding me of the thread of love that connects us all, beyond everything that makes us seem different. Being part of this melody has been a deeply transformative experience, and I feel blessed to have been a part of a dream that Namit sir and his team are bringing to life. I hope this song reaches every listener with the same feeling of love, gratitude and devotion that I experienced while singing it.”

Shreya Ghoshal, who lent her voice to the track alongside Arijit, also reflected on the emotional depth of Lord Ram and Sita’s relationship. “What makes Rama and Sita’s love so beautiful is that it goes beyond the happiness of being together. There is faith, understanding and a quiet strength in their bond that makes it deeply moving. Singing Mangal Rang allowed me to connect with that tenderness, and I approached it with a lot of love in my heart. Being part of a story that means so much to so many people is something I feel truly grateful for. I hope the song brings listeners a sense of warmth and peace, and lets them experience the beauty of Rama and Sita’s relationship in their own way.”

Earlier, two tracks from Ramayana: Part 1, “Jai Jai Ram” and “Ravana Tandav” were dropped on YouTube. Ramayana marks the first collaboration between AR Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who makes his Indian cinema debut with the film. Zimmer is best known for his work on Hollywood films such as The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010) and Interstellar (2014), among others.

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Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 5.