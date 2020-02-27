AR Rahman on 99 Songs: It’s an art to balance between creative and commercial

AR Rahman turns producer with the film 99 Songs. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram) AR Rahman turns producer with the film 99 Songs. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

AR Rahman is turning producer with the musical film 99 Songs. For the award-winning music composer, the Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy directorial, starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas, feels like a rebirth.

In a statement, Rahman said, “I feel like I have been reborn since the time I have decided to turn producer. It’s an entirely new feeling.”

AR Rahman has also co-written 99 Songs with director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Since the film marks a new beginning in Rahman’s career, he said, “It’s like being born again as a new man. When I started as a film music composer, I already had ten years of experience. But as a producer, it felt so new and seemed like I was starting all over again, and I wanted to leave no stone unturned in giving it my best.”

“Also, since I was working with other debutants – the director and the actor – I was reminded that I have a completely new team and we had a modest budget. I didn’t want to spare any effort in presenting it well and try to make our own epic,” he added.

As a producer, AR Rahman had to strike a balance between art and commerce. The music maestro said, “It’s an art to balance between creative and commercial. However, if you get too creative, then you may have to sell your property (laughs).”

99 Songs will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd