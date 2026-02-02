AR Ameen says his father AR Rahman always scolds him: ‘His legacy has reached a place no one can imagine’

AR Rahman recently made headlines following remarks about communal bias in the Hindi film industry. Amid the ongoing discussion, the focus has now shifted to a more personal and musical milestone—his 23-year-old son AR Ameen has released his song :Bheegi Bheegi”. The song features Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, with vocals by Ameen and Jasleen Royal. While promoting the track, Ameen opened up about working closely with his Oscar-winning father and shared insights into their creative camaraderie.

When asked if Rahman ever scolds him, Ameen told Filmygyan with a smile, “He always scolds me.” He added: “But the process of making this song was very special. A big thanks to Jasleen—her voice is amazing. The texture of her voice added so much warmth to the song. My dad and I are working together and producing it. We added an Afrobeat vibe, and thanks to Irshad Kamil ji, who penned such beautiful lyrics for this.”