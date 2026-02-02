Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
AR Ameen says his father AR Rahman always scolds him: ‘His legacy has reached a place no one can imagine’
AR Ameen recently launched his song 'Bheegi Bheegi', composed by his father AR Rahman. The track features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, with vocals by Ameen and Jasleen Royal.
AR Rahman recently made headlines following remarks about communal bias in the Hindi film industry. Amid the ongoing discussion, the focus has now shifted to a more personal and musical milestone—his 23-year-old son AR Ameen has released his song :Bheegi Bheegi”. The song features Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, with vocals by Ameen and Jasleen Royal. While promoting the track, Ameen opened up about working closely with his Oscar-winning father and shared insights into their creative camaraderie.
When asked if Rahman ever scolds him, Ameen told Filmygyan with a smile, “He always scolds me.” He added: “But the process of making this song was very special. A big thanks to Jasleen—her voice is amazing. The texture of her voice added so much warmth to the song. My dad and I are working together and producing it. We added an Afrobeat vibe, and thanks to Irshad Kamil ji, who penned such beautiful lyrics for this.”
Speaking about love, Ameen paused before offering a heartfelt response. “Love is everything—love for your dad, your grandmother,” he said.
Reflecting on his own journey and inevitably being compared to his father’s legendary career, AR Ameen remained grounded. “My dad’s legacy has reached a place no one can imagine. I think I am starting my own small journey. I have a long way to go, with a lot of work and commitment ahead. I want to put my heart and soul into it. Right now, I’m just focused on that.”
Earlier, AR Ameen had publicly stood by his father AR Rahman following the controversy around his communal bias remark in a BBC interview. He shared a series of throwback photos and videos on Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into “who his father really is.”
One video showed Rahman waving to a packed cricket stadium as his global hit “Jai Ho” played in the background. Another clip featured the composer smiling alongside President Droupadi Murmu, including a moment when he received a National Award from her. The montage also included a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Rahman publicly. “Be it A.R. Rahman’s music or Rajamouli’s storytelling, it has become a voice of Indian culture and won the hearts of crores of people worldwide,” Modi said.
Previously, in an interview with CNN-News18, AR Rahman spoke warmly about his son’s approach to music and life. “He is very passionate about music, but at his age, there is no pressure to sit and create constantly. He knows it will come at the right time. He is just 20 now and sometimes jams with me, but I want him to enjoy life. I never had a childhood, so I want him to go out, play, meet friends. He is a good kid.”
Bheegi Bheegi, composed by AR Rahman, dropped on February 2.
