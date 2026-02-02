AR Ameen says his father AR Rahman always scolds him: ‘His legacy has reached a place no one can imagine’

AR Ameen recently launched his song 'Bheegi Bheegi', composed by his father AR Rahman. The track features Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, with vocals by Ameen and Jasleen Royal.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 06:25 PM IST
AR AmeenAR Ameen talks about his father. (Photo: Rooh Records/YouTube)
Make us preferred source on Google

AR Rahman recently made headlines following remarks about communal bias in the Hindi film industry. Amid the ongoing discussion, the focus has now shifted to a more personal and musical milestone—his 23-year-old son AR Ameen has released his song :Bheegi Bheegi”. The song features Sita Ramam stars Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, with vocals by Ameen and Jasleen Royal. While promoting the track, Ameen opened up about working closely with his Oscar-winning father and shared insights into their creative camaraderie.

When asked if Rahman ever scolds him, Ameen told Filmygyan with a smile, “He always scolds me.” He added: “But the process of making this song was very special. A big thanks to Jasleen—her voice is amazing. The texture of her voice added so much warmth to the song. My dad and I are working together and producing it. We added an Afrobeat vibe, and thanks to Irshad Kamil ji, who penned such beautiful lyrics for this.”

Speaking about love, Ameen paused before offering a heartfelt response. “Love is everything—love for your dad, your grandmother,” he said.

Reflecting on his own journey and inevitably being compared to his father’s legendary career, AR Ameen remained grounded. “My dad’s legacy has reached a place no one can imagine. I think I am starting my own small journey. I have a long way to go, with a lot of work and commitment ahead. I want to put my heart and soul into it. Right now, I’m just focused on that.”

ALSO READ | Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins: ‘Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate…’

Earlier, AR Ameen had publicly stood by his father AR Rahman following the controversy around his communal bias remark in a BBC interview. He shared a series of throwback photos and videos on Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into “who his father really is.”

One video showed Rahman waving to a packed cricket stadium as his global hit “Jai Ho” played in the background. Another clip featured the composer smiling alongside President Droupadi Murmu, including a moment when he received a National Award from her. The montage also included a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Rahman publicly. “Be it A.R. Rahman’s music or Rajamouli’s storytelling, it has become a voice of Indian culture and won the hearts of crores of people worldwide,” Modi said.

Story continues below this ad

Previously, in an interview with CNN-News18, AR Rahman spoke warmly about his son’s approach to music and life. “He is very passionate about music, but at his age, there is no pressure to sit and create constantly. He knows it will come at the right time. He is just 20 now and sometimes jams with me, but I want him to enjoy life. I never had a childhood, so I want him to go out, play, meet friends. He is a good kid.”

Bheegi Bheegi, composed by AR Rahman, dropped on February 2.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
Once a victim of racial attacks for romancing Harry Potter, Katie Leung is now Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton
Katie Leung played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise and now plays Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4.
Javed Akhtar recalls sleeping on footpaths as he gives tour of luxury Khandala mansion; Shabana Azmi reveals their ‘daily fights’
inside Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi's luxury Khandala mansion
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to General Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Census Supreme Court
Caste census self-declaration: Supreme Court says agree with concerns 'in principle'
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India Formula 1
Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Must Read
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit
India Formula 1
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement