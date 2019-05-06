Apurva Asrani to make directorial debut with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Film editor-screenwriter Apurva Asrani is all set to make his directorial debut with a film that deals with mental health issues. The yet-to-be-titled movie will feature National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Apurva announced the project on his Facebook account today morning. His post read, “Pleased to announce my solo directional debut, co-produced by and starring my ‘Satya’ and ‘Aligarh’ star, Manoj Bajpayee. Our script traces the emotional journey of a forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind. Since awareness & support for mental health issues is sharply lacking in India, we chose the ‘Mental Heath Awareness month’ to make this announcement.”

We at indianexpress.com got in touch with Apurva Asrani, and he expressed that the film with Manoj Bajpayee is “special”.

Apurva said, “Manoj and I have been wanting to collaborate for many years. And having done Satya and Aligarh together, we knew that the film that I would direct for him would have to be really special. So when he sprung this idea to me, I jumped at it and wrote this story. It is emotional. It tackles fame and anonymity. It talks about how India is still not prepared to deal with mental health issues.”

“I love and respect Manoj. The world knows what a brilliant actor he is. I am really lucky to have him star in my film. But he is also a close friend and an elder brother to me. I am grateful that he decided to co-produce the film too,” Apurva Asrani added.