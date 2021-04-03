Apurva Asrani and partner Siddhant announce separation: ‘Every day of these 14 years has been valuable’

Aligarh writer Apurva Asrani has announced his separation from long-time partner Siddhant. The two dated each other for 14 years, which Apurva described as “important and valuable.”

Apurva shared the note on his Instagram account and wrote, “I inform you with a heavy heart that Siddhant and I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important and valuable, and that we have amicable parted ways.”

The Criminal Justice season 2 writer also mentioned that the two are “the first generation in India to live our love so visibly and courageously” adding that “I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure one.”

On Saturday morning, Apurva also posted “Loyalty isn’t grey. It’s black and white, You’re either loyal completely or you are not loyal at all” on his Instagram stories.

The couple had celebrated 14 years of being together on February 14. “14 years today since we first held hands. We battled a law that criminalized us, a society that rejected us and found solutions to our problems without role models or familial support. We hope the new post 377 India will be kinder to LGBTQ couples. Here’s to more visibility,” Apurva had shared earlier this year, along with a picture of him with Siddhant.