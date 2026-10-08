Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘My parents saw the video’: Apoorva Mukhija recalls crying at airport over viral party video
Content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid recently recalled breaking down in tears at London’s Heathrow Airport after an old video of her kissing DJ Amin Jaz went viral on social media.
Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, who moved to New York for further studies, recently made headlines after a video of her kissing DJ Amin Jaz went viral on social media. In her latest vlog, she clarified that the clip was recorded at a private party about a year ago but had only recently surfaced online. The influencer also recalled breaking down in tears at London’s Heathrow Airport after being flooded with messages about the video.
In the vlog, Apoorva Mukhija shared she and Amin weren’t aware that they were being recorded at the party. “One of my videos from a year ago has gotten leaked. So this video was like a private moment between me and another guy. And we did not know that we were being recorded. This was at a private party,” she said.
The YouTuber further emphasised that the clip was not recent and made its way to social media, months after it was recorded. “Aur ye video bohot purani hai. 1 saal purani hai aur ab aayi hai baahar (And this video is very old. It’s about a year old and has surfaced now),” Apoorva said.
ALSO READ | Nana Patekar, the actor who redefined the tough cop, the psychotic villain, and Hindi cinema
Apoorva Mukhija then recalled how she learnt about the viral video. Apoorva said that she was travelling from Turkey to New York and had a layover in London when messages began flooding her phone. By the time she reached Heathrow Airport, many people had reached out to her to ask if she had watched the clip. The situation became even more difficult for her when she realised that her parents, who were unaware of her relationship, had also seen the video.
“This is the first time my parents saw that video. They did not know I had a boyfriend. They had no clue. I had lost my mind. I remember I sat at Heathrow Airport, and there were, I think, a million people at that airport. Aur main bas neeche baithke roye jaa rahi hoon, roye jaa rahi hoon (And I just sat there and kept crying and crying),” she recalled.
Apoorva Mukhija’s viral video
In September, a video of Apoorva Mukhija seemingly kissing podcast host and DJ Amin Jaz at a private party surfaced online, sparking widespread reactions on social media. The clip went viral shortly after the YouTuber revealed that she had travelled from New York to Turkey to meet her boyfriend.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05