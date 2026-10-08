‘My parents saw the video’: Apoorva Mukhija recalls crying at airport over viral party video

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, who moved to New York for further studies, recently made headlines after a video of her kissing DJ Amin Jaz went viral on social media. In her latest vlog, she clarified that the clip was recorded at a private party about a year ago but had only recently surfaced online. The influencer also recalled breaking down in tears at London’s Heathrow Airport after being flooded with messages about the video.

In the vlog, Apoorva Mukhija shared she and Amin weren’t aware that they were being recorded at the party. “One of my videos from a year ago has gotten leaked. So this video was like a private moment between me and another guy. And we did not know that we were being recorded. This was at a private party,” she said.