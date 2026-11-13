‘Nobody dances or eats’: Apoorva Mukhija exposes exhausting reality of influencer parties

Influencer and YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid recently returned to Mumbai from New York and shared a vlog on her YouTube channel after a gap of nearly a month. The vlog offered a peek into the multiple Diwali parties she attended during her time in India, revealing that they were “not fun at all”. Apoorva opened up about the reality of influencer gatherings, where much of the time is spent clicking pictures to fulfil brand deliverables, from showcasing sponsored outfits to accessories.

Sharing her vlog after almost a month, Apoorva began by admitting that the video itself was a brand collaboration. “I am getting paid to post this video and make a vlog. I just have to speak for 30 seconds about the brand, so please watch my entire vlog. It is truly my personality except for what these brands ask me to cut, which will be most of my jokes because they are not brand-friendly.”

She then spoke about the pressure of getting brand collaborations approved, revealing that her manager was frustrated with her over a pending script. “My manager is abusing me because I had to submit a script to one of my brands, and they are not approving it. I have submitted about four different scripts and now I am mentally exhausted. If ever you see an influencer posting a bad video, don’t blame them but the brand because they don’t let us make nice videos.”

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Apoorva Mukhija reveals the reality of influencer Diwali parties

Apoorva then got ready for a party that was scheduled to begin at 7 pm but which she was leaving for only at 11 pm. Explaining why she was still heading there, she said, “The party might have been over now. We are just going to click pictures there. My attire, accessories, all of them are on rent. I will have to give these brands deliverables for which I will have to get clicked at least 500 pictures.”

She subsequently shared glimpses of the party, pointing out how little actual partying was happening. “Nobody is dancing or eating, they are all busy clicking pictures,” she said.

Despite the exhausting schedule, Apoorva confessed that she missed being an influencer. “I am not having fun being a student in NY,” she admitted.

She also showed how influencers often stand in long queues for hours, waiting for their turn to get photographed against the logo of the brand hosting the party. These pictures, too, are part of the deliverables they are expected to submit.

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After leaving the first party, Apoorva headed to another gathering, reiterating that these events were “not fun”. She also revealed the effort that goes into creating seemingly spontaneous videos of influencers dancing and enjoying themselves.

“Every influencer to get the right shot for Chaiyya Chaiyya had made at least 50 people stand with cameras. All this to show to our audience that ‘we are having too much fun’,” she said.

Apoorva talks about pressure of brand collabs

Apoorva further detailed her hectic travel schedule since arriving in India for Diwali. “From Delhi, I came to Mumbai, then to Goa, Bengaluru for 12 hours where I earned a lot of money. Then I returned to Goa, I partied till sunrise and from Goa, I came back to Mumbai, and now I have gone crazy,” she shared.

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Despite being exhausted, she revealed that she was obliged to attend yet another Diwali party. “I can’t say no to any plan because I have this crazy FOMO,” she confessed.

For this event, too, she wore a rented outfit as part of a brand collaboration and had to click pictures to fulfil her commitments. “This is worth Rs 2.5 lakh, and I have to take photos for deliverables,” she said.

However, despite the demanding schedule and seemingly endless brand obligations, Apoorva admitted that she missed this side of her life and had not felt as alive during her three months in New York.

She also revealed how she managed to get a special addition to the party menu. On her insistence, the organisers arranged for a pani puri vendor, reportedly paying Rs 2 lakh for the setup. “I told the organiser I won’t be in the party if there is no gol gappe,” she revealed.

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Towards the end of her vlog, Apoorva participated in a couple challenge trend with her best friend. However, she jokingly maintained that she would only hard-launch her boyfriend at her wedding mandap, or if a brand agreed to pay her Rs 1 crore.

Apoorva has since returned to New York, where she is pursuing higher education while working towards building a career in business.