Apne 2 in the works, confirms Dharmendra

Apne featured Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dharmendra on Sunday announced on Twitter that the sequel to his 2007 release Apne is in the works. On Sunday afternoon, the veteran actor took to Twitter and posted the title track of Apne. Along with the video, he wrote, “With his blessings and your good wishes, we have decided to give you APNE2.”

Apne was the first film which featured Dharmendra along with Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. Later, the trio featured in comedy film series titled Yamla Pagla Deewana, whose third installment released in 2018.

With his blessings 👋👋👋👋👋 your good wishes, we have decided to give you APNE2 💝🙏 pic.twitter.com/e7JdnkHtSM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 29, 2020

On the work front, Apne will mark Dharmendra’s return to the screen after Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Sunny Deol, who had Mohalla Assi, Bhaiaji Superhit and Blank as theatrical releases, wore the director’s hat for his son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which released in 2019.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, has been on a roll. After making his digital debut with Netflix’s Class of 83, Bobby was seen as Baba Nirala in two seasons of MXPlayer web series Aashram.

