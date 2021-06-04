Aparshakti Khurana, wife Akriti announce pregnancy with hilarious posts: ‘Could not expand work during lockdown, so…’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have announced that they are expecting their first child. (Photo: Aparshakti Khurana)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The couple took to their social media accounts late Thursday night to make the happy announcement with hilarious posts.

Aparshakti and Aakriti made the announcement on their respective Instagram pages by sharing a picture from their pregnancy shoot where Aakriti is seen flaunting her baby bump. Aparshakti wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”

Whereas Aakriti wrote, “Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert”

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014. The two had reportedly met for the first time at a dance class.

As soon as the couple made the big announcement, many of their friends from Bollywood congratulated them. Actor Kartik Aryan was one of the first people to wish the couple. He wrote, “Aree Wahh.. congratulations..” Kartik, Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Congratulations.” Casting director Mukesh Chhabra commented on Aakriti’s post with a generous number of heart and smile emoticons.

Aparshakti made his feature film debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and has been a part of superhits like Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance drama Stree Dancer starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Aparshakti is now awaiting the release for his first solo lead film Helmet, opposite Pranutan Bahl. The film is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. This quirky comedy is helmed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.