Aparshakti Khurana on Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Kartik and I share a great chemistry on screen

After appearing in Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to share screen space with the rising star yet again in the Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Aparshakti will star alongside Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the remake of the classic movie.

About this development, Aparshakti told indianexpress.com, “It is amazing to join hands with Bhushan Kumar ji one more time, that too with Juno Chopra. After Luka Chupi, Kartik and I have become quite compatible, he jokes around a lot, so you will see a great chemistry between his character and mine. I think we both share a great chemistry on screen. The two pretty girls Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday make the team warmer, I totally love what they are doing in front of the camera and the captain of the ship, Mudassar is leading with full conviction.”

From what we have come to know, in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aparshakti is going to don an all new avatar and is quite excited about his character in the movie.

As he spoke about his character, Aparshakti added, “I play Kartik’s colleague in the movie, and the two characters have also studied in college together, so we are friends from college.”

The cast is currently shooting in Lucknow and will be there for the next month-and-a-half.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

On the work front, Aparshakti also made a singing debut recently, with the single “Kudiye Ni.” The song is sung by Aparshakti and Neeti Mohan, and the video is directed by his sister-in-law, Tahira Kashyap.