If everyone becomes a hero, someone needs to be hero’s friend too: Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana feels if everyone will play the hero, there needs to be someone to play hero’s friend too, and that’s where he comes in. The actor, who has no qualms about getting “typecast”, says it is all about picking the right script with good intentions. Aparshakti will next be seen in rom-com Luka Chuppi.

Advertising

Luka Chuppi also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and others. The Dinesh Vijan production is a comic caper about a couple from Mathura who get into a live-in relationship only to find their families coming over and staying with them too.

While promoting the film in New Delhi, Aparshakti got candid with indianexpress.com, about his character, reuniting with his favourite team and live-in relationships. He also spoke on how it was his sister-in-law Tahira’s strength that ensured his family stayed strong when she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Radio, television, films and soon, web too. How do you manage to multi-task?

Advertising

I come from a radio background where there isn’t a lot of manpower. You are made to multi-task at every point. I come from those eight years of multi-tasking. And we are in an era where you need to do everything. People don’t mind it. They accept you multi-tasking, doing different things.

God has been kind. I didn’t know that this is how things will shape up. I was taking one step at a time and all of it has been adventurous and quite fruitful. All the relationships which I have made, all my performances have been very satisfying.

Q. Which new side of you will we get to see in Luka Chuppi?

You will see a new friend in this. He is a very alpha boy who always wants to help his friends. He is the “know it all” guy, who always has a solution to all the problems. But are they really the solutions is what you need to find in the film.

We had a very good time shooting the film in Mathura and in Gwalior, Kartik’s hometown. We had some really nice home-cooked food sent by his mother. It looked like one big happy family. There was a sense of bonding. And that’s the secret behind every successful film. Even a great script will fail if not made with positive vibes.

Q. How much do you think live-in as a subject will be accepted?

This isn’t the first film on the subject of live-in. There have been films before and people will continue to make films on this. I think we have been able to catch hold of the right world. Weirdly enough, there will be a section of society from small town or 50 plus who won’t even know what a live-in relationship is. There will be 15-16-year-old kids for whom this concept is new. Then some people know about it but have a point of view whether it is right or wrong. Maybe their point of view will change after watching the film. It is what people take home. There will be dialogues which people will take home. There will be songs, situations and characters.

Q. How was it working with first time director, Laxman Utekar?

Our director is a great man. Very soft spoken, but with a great sense of humour. He opens up slowly, but once out, he can be the funniest one around. He made sure we resolved any kind of problem before going to sleep. And I am also talking about off camera crew here.

Q. Does getting typecast as the hero’s friend bother you?

Whenever you make a good film, with a good script and good intentions, it will never restrict you. Be it a small role or a big role, whatever be it, if you work with your heart and with genuine people, it will never typecast you. Otherwise, you can get typecast even in two films. And I have already done six! (laughs). Someone told me recently that you have given respect to a hero’s friend. I can’t feel any less blessed. That’s when I thought I should continue doing that. If everyone becomes a hero, someone needs to be the hero’s friend too.

Q. Your family stood like a pillar for your sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap when she battled cancer last year. How did all of you get the strength?

It was only and only bhabhi who has been strong. Until you get strength and positivity from that person, others won’t feel the same. Then, I also think we are just really blessed to have strong and positive women in our family, be it my wife, bhabhi or my mother. All these women are independent, creative and they just make you a better person. So, the main strength came from bhabhi, especially when she is starting her career as a director. Her first film starts in a couple of weeks. So it was difficult, but because of her, everyone was supportive of each other.

Q. Any remake you wish to do with your elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana?

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Deewar, Ram Lakhan. He’s the Ram in real life too. And if you are the younger one, you have to be the naughty one. I don’t want to disrespect the universal appeal of younger brothers.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi on his role in Luka Chuppi: I won’t be dancing, only talking like a dancer

Q. What’s next in your kitty?

You will see me next in Kanpur and Street Dancer. I am playing a Sardar in Street Dancer and I really wanted to dance, but I’m not dancing. It is a quick cameo. It is not a very big role.

Q. Lastly, why don’t you use a double R in your surname, just like Ayushmann?

Advertising

Oh, you noticed! (Laughs) It’s just like that from childhood. My father is an astrologer and numerologist. So from the beginning, my brother and father use a double R, and I and my mom have a single R.