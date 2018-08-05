Aparshakti Khurana: Link-up rumours don’t affect me

Aparshakti Khurana will be next seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi. Aparshakti Khurana will be next seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who was romantically linked with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, says link-up rumours don’t affect him at all. He also hinted that the two might be working together again.

The two actors were spotted together several times in the last few weeks leaving many wondering what’s brewing between them.

Asked if they are working on a project together, Aparshakti told IANS: “There might be something in the pipeline. Will know in a couple of months.”

As far as link-up rumours are concerned, he said, “They don’t affect me at all because these are rumours. Plus Sanya (Malhotra) and Fatima are close enough to my wife (Aakriti Ahuja) for her to understand the equation.”

On the work front, he is excited about this month as three of his films are releasing.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to release on August 24. This will be followed by Stree, which will hit the theatres on August 31. He will also be seen in Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal, which is releasing on the same day as Stree.

So does he think he has made a mark in Bollywood?

“This is for the audience to decide. According to me, there is a long way to go,” he said.

He has also joined the cast of Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.

“My character’s name is Abbas. I am the one who has the solution for every situation. Kartik and Kriti kind of blindly trust this guy,” said Aparshakti.

He has shared screen space with actors like Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Rishi Kapoor. Did he ever feel overshadowed by them?

“Honestly, all the three actors are so giving that you never get that feeling. It’s been such a pleasure working with them,” he said.

It’s not like he was never offered a solo film.

“In the past two years, a few scripts came my way for a solo lead. But I am looking only for a content-driven role for a solo lead as well. One thing that I have realised is that these transitions take time so, I am just being patient,” said the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aparshakti said the brothers will “definitely work together, but one thing is for sure that we have to organically fit into our parts. We never do things just for the heck of it”.

He also shared that there is “something which I am about to sign and is going to be very very special”.

