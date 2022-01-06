Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh to star in spy thriller Berlin

Zee Studios on Wednesday announced its latest film Berlin, a spy thriller mystery starring Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh of Paatal Lok fame.

Set in early ’90s-set Delhi, the film will be written and directed by Atul Sabharwal of Netflix crime thriller Class of ’83 fame.

According to the makers, Berlin narrates the story of a sign language expert, who gets into the “dark vortex of rivalry” between intelligence agencies, deceit, corruption, “where the horizon lines between innocence and guilt with mirages”.

Sabharwal said he is excited to mount the film, which is set to go on floors early this year.

“We have a great history of spy thriller films, this thriller drama weaves around the mute and deaf spy. Also seeing the Delhi city in the 90s will be first of its kind visual interpretation while covering an exciting time in the history of the country. The team can’t wait to bring the magic on screen,” the writer-director said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said Berlin is a true-blue Indian spy thriller layered with “intelligence, patriotic and political aspects”.

“The script has great potential, and I am sure Atul will do full justice to it,” he added.

The film will be produced by Zee Studios, Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.