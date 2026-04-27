Inside Aparshakti Khurana’s Om Shanti Om-meets-Sanjay Leela Bhansali home with unpainted walls and ‘burnt’ door

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip are back with another interesting vlog. This time, the choreographer-filmmaker visited actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti’s beautiful house in Mumbai. From a huge Om Shanti Om chandelier to a burnt-wood almirah, their lavish home gave away regal vibes. In the video, Farah pointed out that whichever actress cries in her film, goes on to become a superstar.

The vlog started with a house tour, when the filmmaker described their house as a ‘mix of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Om Shanti Om’. They had a huge blue chandelier in their living area. The couple had opted to give the walls and roof a vintage, distressed, and artistic look by not painting them in any colour. Farah’s cook Dileep pointed out the unpainted walls and while the director said it was the distressed look that’s in fashion, Aakriti accepted that their mothers also have the same opinion about the walls not being painted.

Farah then pointed out at their beautiful door, as Aparshakti revealed, “This wooden door was burnt after painting it, the fire gave it the aesthetic.”

Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house with Om Shanti Om-style chandelier Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house with Om Shanti Om-style chandelier

Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house with distressed wallsMoving towards their nostalgia hallway, they showcased their wall display. The entire corridor walls were coloured in muted tones of cream and beige, with childhood pictures hanging in small frames. Farah said, “We get all the blessings from them above. After my grandmother passed away, my choreography career took off. So, I always felt she was there looking out for me. And then my mom passed away two years ago, my YouTube career just took off, went through the roofs.”

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Aakriti smiled and asked her about the money Farah makes from YouTube, “You were revealing the other day that you’ve not made (so much money) in your 40-year career..” The filmmaker-choreographer instantly interrupted her and held her mouth, “Bas kar, Bas kar (stop it), papa mumma bhejte raho paise (keep sending money).” Aparshakti laughed and shouted in the background, “Paise hi paise, paise hi paise (so much money).”

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Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house

The duo them gave a tour of the rest of the house, including a makeup room, the Street actor’s favourite spot to read, workout, and get ready. While recalling old memories, Farah Khan revealed that she met Aparshakti Khurana for the first time when he was an RJ. “I went to promote Om Shanti Om with Deepika on a radio channel, that’s when I met him for the first time. When he was about to come in films, I used to think about how an RJ will venture into acting, but he has done so well,” she emphasised, and added, “Sometimes your comic timing is better than your brother (Ayushmann Khurrana).”

Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house Inside Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti’s house

Later on in the video, the trio moved on to the kitchen to make their family’s special lemon chicken and beetroot salad. Right when Dilip was blocking the camera’s view, Farah started scolding him. “Thankyou God I am not being scolded,” Aparshakti smiled and mentioned. To which, the filmmaker replied, “Meri daant jisko padi na, vo star bann hi jaata hai. Aur agar heroine royi, toh superstar (if I scold an actor, he becomes a star, and if the actress cries, then a superstar).”

Towards the end of the vlog, the 61-year-old learnt the recipe of Lemon chicken and meanwhile, joked with her cook Dilip. “Do you know who his brother is? Ayushmann Khurrana,” she said. “Naam suna hai (might have heard his name),” he replied, leaving everyone in splits. It concluded with them eating the food together at the dining table and Farah handing over the gifts to the hosts.