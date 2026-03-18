‘We’ve never even tried alcohol’: Aparshakti Khurana on his, Ayushmann Khurrana’s upbringing; recalls being hit with duster for missing homework

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who made his film debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has completed a decade in the industry. The younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti began his career as a radio jockey before stepping into acting. He is also a singer, known for popular singles like Kudiye Ni. The actor, recently seen in Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia’s Jab Khuli Kitaab, opened up about his childhood and how a pressure-free upbringing played a key role in shaping both him and his brother.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, the actor shared that neither he nor his brother ever felt pressured to succeed.

“The only reason my brother and I have been able to achieve anything in life is because there was no pressure attached to anything. There were some restrictions, which were valid, like sleeping at a certain time and waking up at a certain time, and my father was very, very particular about it. I used to ask my mother why Papa scolds so much, what’s the big deal if I don’t wake up early, it’s Sunday after all. She had a very simple, sweet explanation: ‘Those who sleep, their fate also keeps sleeping.’ She told me this when I was in Class 3, and it has stayed with me ever since.”

He also revealed that neither he nor Ayushmann has ever consumed alcohol, describing it as a “valid restriction” rather than any form of pressure.

“There was never any pressure regarding career choices or what time we were coming and going. Till date, we don’t drink alcohol, we never even tried. That was a restriction, but again, a valid one. There was never any pressure to perform,” he said.

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Aparshakti recalls getting beaten by duster

Talking about his school days, Aparshakti described himself as “naughty but not misbehaved,”

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“I was a naughty boy but not misbehaved. There is a difference between the two. I can guarantee my teachers will have good things to say about me—not because I am an actor today, but even back then. I was never complained about or scolded in parent-teacher meetings. Nowadays, when I hear or read news that a teacher was removed because they scolded a child, I feel sad. If you tell your child to complete their homework and behave in class, the teacher will never say anything to you or raise her voice.”

He also recalled being punished by teachers for not completing his work, adding that those experiences helped shape his work ethic. Aparshakti Khurana’s comments reflect personal experiences from his childhood. However, child development experts today widely discourage physical punishment, emphasising positive reinforcement and non-violent forms of discipline to support healthy emotional and psychological growth. India

Corporal punishment in Indian schools is prohibited under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act 2009, which bans physical punishment and mental harassment, making it a punishable offence.

“Whenever this topic comes up, I remember my knuckles. I have been beaten a lot—with dusters, rulers would break. On days I didn’t do my homework, I was hit on the knuckles with a scale or a duster. Thank God that happened, because I still do my homework even today,” he said.

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His journey to acting

Aparshakti also shared that his journey to acting wasn’t straightforward. “You have no idea how long it took me to get there. I changed nine jobs before deciding to become an actor,” he shared, adding that he has always been driven to try new things.

“Don’t be surprised if I leave acting one day and say I want to do farming. I always feel like trying new things. I want to explore anything possible in the creative space, not necessarily just filmmaking. My last job was radio because it brought together the creative energy that was missing in my previous jobs and corporate structures. Alongside that, I did theatre, and eventually films started happening,” he said.

Aparshakti on comparisons with Ayushmann

Earlier, in a conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Aparshakti addressed comparisons between Ayushmann and him and whether it has ever affected their bond. He said, “Never, 200% never, not at all. Firstly, I haven’t seen these comparisons myself. Secondly, the answer to this question can only be felt when you see us sit together and share a meal every night. We live in the same building, we have meals together, and we work out together. The day my brother makes me feel like he’s the bigger star, that’s the end of the road (for us). What people say isn’t the end of the road.”

Ayushmann on Aparshakti being part of the film industry

Last year, during an interaction at the FICCI Frames event, Ayushmann was asked how he felt about his brother being part of the film industry. He said, “I think it’s beautiful. He never wanted to be an actor to begin with. He wanted to be a cricketer, and he was the Haryana captain of the under-19side. He has even played at the national level. He suddenly wanted to be an actor, and he is natural because of his background. He knows Haryanvi and Punjabi, and he is very rooted. He always had that comic timing, but he surprised the world with his serious Bengali character. I wasn’t surprised though; I always knew he had that within him.”

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Aparshakti will next be seen in the Tamil film Root – Running Out Of Time, alongside Gautham Ram Karthik.