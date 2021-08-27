Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja welcome a baby girl

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a baby girl on Friday. The couple has named their first child, Arzoie A Khurana.

Aparshakti took to Instagram to share the news. His post read, “Aakriti & Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana, born on August 27, 2021.”

The post received much love from fans and celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanya Malhotra.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana, wife Akriti announce pregnancy with hilarious posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja tied the knot in 2014. The couple had announced Aakriti’s pregnancy with a hilarious post. The post read, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will be seen next in Helmet, which will premiere on ZEE5 on September 3.