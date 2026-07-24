‘You are the ugliest woman’: Apara Mehta reveals why she and Darshan Jariwala separated

Veteran television actor Apara Mehta, fondly remembered for playing Savita Mansukh Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recently opened up about her marriage with actor Darshan Jariwala. During an interview, she revealed why the couple has been living separately for over two decades and recalled the conversation that changed their relationship forever.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Apara Mehta recalled receiving an unexpected call from Darshan Jariwala while she was in the United States. “I was in the USA. It was our wedding anniversary, and I called him from there. He said, ‘We really need to talk.’ I thought, ‘What does he want to talk about?'”

She said that after returning to India, Darshan told her he wanted to end their marriage. “So I came back from the USA after doing my shows. I landed at 3 o’clock, reached home by 5, and I had a 7 o’clock shift in the morning. And he just said, ‘You know, Apara, we need to separate because I’ve fallen out of love with you. I do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I’ve come across in my life.'”

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‘The doors are always open for him’

Recalling how she processed the conversation, Apara Mehta said, “He was sitting on the swing with a cup of tea in the morning, and I simply left for my shoot. I had three major scenes to film that day. I had returned from the USA at 5 in the morning, so in between takes I kept dozing off. Later that afternoon, when I was fully conscious again, I thought, ‘What did Darshan just say? He couldn’t have meant it.'”

She further revealed that Darshan Jariwala eventually moved out of their home, but their relationship has remained cordial over the years. “And then, one day, he just left home. It is still our home. He has gone. The doors are always open. He can come back. But I also know that he might not. I’m telling you, he’ll never find anybody like me, and I’ll never find anybody like him. And yes, living separately, we are so comfortable with each other. We can still complete each other’s sentences.”

Darshan Jariwala is known for his performances in films such as Gandhi, My Father, Guru, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, among others. He married Apara Mehta in 1982, and the couple has a daughter. Although they have been living separately since 2003, they have never legally divorced.