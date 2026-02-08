AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: ‘I used to work for 12 hours before going to college’

Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon, who recently appeared on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show 4, recalled his initial days in Canada.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 8, 2026 09:52 AM IST
AP Dhillon on struggles in CanadaAP Dhillon on struggles he faced in Canada in his initial days. (Photo: Netflix)
Today, Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon boasts a reported net worth of Rs 83 crore and millions of views on YouTube, but his early days in Canada were far from easy. Appearing on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, the 33-year-old recalled sleeping on the streets for two days after arriving in the country, as he did not have a credit card to book a hotel room.

When Kapil Sharma asked Dhillon about the toughest moment he faced while living in Canada, the singer recalled, “The toughest moment for me was when I first landed in Canada. I had no place to stay. My dad gave me some money, but I was never born with a silver spoon. So, I didn’t have a credit card at that time. I went to a hotel and said, ‘I’d like to stay here, and I had this much cash.’ They asked me for a credit card, and I asked ‘what’s that?’ They refused to give me a room. So, I stepped outside and slept in front of the hotel. I had severe jet lag. The agent who booked my flight had booked the one with 5 stopovers.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) 

‘An Indian couple helped me’

The singer added, “The first night passed, the second night when I was on the streets, an Indian girl came to me and said I didn’t look homeless and asked, ‘Why are you sleeping outside?’ I told her I didn’t have a credit card, so they wouldn’t give me a room. She went to her boyfriend and asked him to give his credit card. He came to me and said, ‘Brother please don’t steal or break anything, or they’ll charge me.’ I said, ‘No chance, bro.’ That couple was from Calagry.”

‘I have worked at gas stations, convenience stores…’

Slowly, things improved for AP Dhillon. He landed a few jobs while he was in college. Sharing how his life changed, Dhillon said, “I always kept working hard. When college began, and I started working, I slowly managed to get a credit card. I have worked at gas stations, convenience stores, and my last job was at Best Buy. I used to work for 10-12 hours and then go to college. I had to manage my rent, food, and everything else.”

AP Dhillon also recalled how he set up a dedicated space in his rented apartment to practise music. He shared, “The house I lived in had a small garage, big enough to park one car. I rented a room there. I saved some money, went to Home Depot, and made a 10-by-6 room with plywood and added a door. Slowly, I started buying equipments and learned the craft. I never gave up.”

Today, AP Dhillon is a well-known singer, with popular tracks including “Brown Munde,” “Goat,” “Dil Nu,” “Afsos,” “Excuses,” “With You,” and “Insane.”

