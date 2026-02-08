AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: ‘I used to work for 12 hours before going to college’

Today, Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon boasts a reported net worth of Rs 83 crore and millions of views on YouTube, but his early days in Canada were far from easy. Appearing on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, the 33-year-old recalled sleeping on the streets for two days after arriving in the country, as he did not have a credit card to book a hotel room.

When Kapil Sharma asked Dhillon about the toughest moment he faced while living in Canada, the singer recalled, “The toughest moment for me was when I first landed in Canada. I had no place to stay. My dad gave me some money, but I was never born with a silver spoon. So, I didn’t have a credit card at that time. I went to a hotel and said, ‘I’d like to stay here, and I had this much cash.’ They asked me for a credit card, and I asked ‘what’s that?’ They refused to give me a room. So, I stepped outside and slept in front of the hotel. I had severe jet lag. The agent who booked my flight had booked the one with 5 stopovers.”