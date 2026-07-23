‘Anyone who took law into their own hands not students’: Rupali Ganguly on CJP protest

As the student protests demanding education reforms continue to gather momentum and dominate the national conversation, more voices from the film and television industry have been weighing in on the issue. Over the past few days, celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Naseeruddin Shah have expressed solidarity with the students while urging the government to engage in dialogue. Now, television actor Rupali Ganguly has expressed her opinion, saying while their demands for accountability over paper leak is valid, anyone who takes law in their own hands cannot be called a student.

‘Do not let anyone hijack your movement’

Taking to X, Ganguly wrote, “Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause.” She further said, “The demand for justice over paper leaks is valid. Students deserve a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again. In recent paper leak cases, governments and investigating agencies have launched probes, arrested suspects, and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved. At the same time, efforts have been announced to strengthen the examination process and prevent future leaks.”