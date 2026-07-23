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‘Anyone who took law into their own hands not students’: Rupali Ganguly on CJP protest
Television actor Rupali Ganguly backs students' demand for education reforms but urges peaceful protest. She said that anyone who took law in their own hands cannot be called a student.
As the student protests demanding education reforms continue to gather momentum and dominate the national conversation, more voices from the film and television industry have been weighing in on the issue. Over the past few days, celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Naseeruddin Shah have expressed solidarity with the students while urging the government to engage in dialogue. Now, television actor Rupali Ganguly has expressed her opinion, saying while their demands for accountability over paper leak is valid, anyone who takes law in their own hands cannot be called a student.
‘Do not let anyone hijack your movement’
Taking to X, Ganguly wrote, “Those who take the law into their own hands, vandalize public property, and attack the police cannot be called students. Such actions only weaken a legitimate cause.” She further said, “The demand for justice over paper leaks is valid. Students deserve a fair examination system, accountability, and strong safeguards to ensure that such incidents never happen again. In recent paper leak cases, governments and investigating agencies have launched probes, arrested suspects, and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved. At the same time, efforts have been announced to strengthen the examination process and prevent future leaks.”
Expressing concern over the direction of the protests, she added, “Unfortunately, when violence replaces peaceful protest, genuine student concerns risk being overshadowed. If anti-national or politically motivated elements exploit student movements for their own agenda, it harms the very students seeking justice.”
She concluded by urging students not to let their movement be derailed, writing, “India stands with its students. India stands with its people. The fight should be for transparency, accountability, and better reforms, not for violence or destruction. To every student and every citizen: protest peacefully, stay united, and do not let anyone hijack your movement or manipulate your emotions for political or ideological agendas. Your future is too important to become someone else’s tool. Peaceful, democratic action is the strongest way to bring lasting change.🙏”
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In another news, singer Sonu Nigam chose not to comment on the ongoing protests. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Sonu was asked by reporters for his views on the student movement. Responding briefly, he said, “Main yahan kis liye aaya hoon?” (Why have I come here?). As reporters continued to press him for a response, the singer gestured with his finger and said, “Bas, bas,” declining to engage any further. The clip was later shared on X, where it drew widespread attention, with several users criticising the singer for refusing to comment on the issue.
About the protests
The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its 25th day. On Monday, students from different parts of the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session commenced. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that sparked widespread criticism and debate on social media.
The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged irregularities in the examination process.
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