Any religion should empower and make you independent: Kangana Ranaut on Zaira Wasim

At the recent song launch of her film Judgementall Hai Kya, actor Kangana Ranaut was asked her opinion on the Zaira Wasim controversy. The Dangal star had recently shared a note on her social media handle stating that she has decided to quit acting as it was interfering with her belief systems. However, later Zaira had issued a statement claiming that her social media account had been hacked and the news of her bidding a farewell to acting was false.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Kangana said that the most essential requirement of any religion is to empower an individual.

“Any religion, whether you call football your religion or you have a different set of rules for yourself, any religion should empower you. It should make you independent, confident and make you fulfill your life and if you feel your life is already fulfilled then there’s plenty of work around you. Try and help your family, friends. There’s so much to do. Find a fulfilled environment around you. But the very fundamental requirement of a religion is to empower you, not disempower you,” the Judgementall Hai Kya actor said.

Last week, Wasim had shared an official statement on her social media pages, which stated that while acting brought her a lot of love and applause, she later realised it took her away from her faith. “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my imaan (faith), my relationship with my religion was threatened,” the young actor wrote.

Zaira Wasim’s alleged decision invited reactions from many of her Bollywood colleagues. While some like The Sky is Pink makers supported her, others like Raveena Tandon strongly criticised her.