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Anushka Sharma’s rare London appearance gets fans talking, see viral video
A fan took to Instagram to share a video of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on the streets of London.
Anushka Sharma may have stepped away from the spotlight, but every glimpse of the actor continues to send fans into a frenzy. Most recently, a fan spotted Anushka on the streets of London and shared a video of the actor on Instagram. The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, with admirers expressing excitement over seeing Anushka, who has largely kept a low profile in recent years.
In the clip, Anushka can be seen strolling through the streets of London dressed in a blue shirt paired with beige culotte pants. Keeping her look effortlessly chic, the actor opted for a minimal, casual ensemble that perfectly complemented her low-key outing.
Watch Anushka Sharma’s latest video here:
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Old video with SRK
As fans celebrated her latest appearance, an old interview featuring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan also resurfaced online. The clip, from an episode of Yaaron Ki Baraat, reminded fans of the duo’s effortless camaraderie and Anushka’s witty sense of humour.
During the chat show, host Sajid Khan asked Anushka what she would steal from Shah Rukh if she had the chance. Anushka replied, “Kitni saari cheezein hain (There are so many things).” She first joked that she would take his expensive watch collection because she could sell it.
However, when asked what she really wanted, Anushka Sharma didn’t hesitate before saying, “Mannat. Obviously.” Referring to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence, her candid answer left everyone on the set laughing.
The fun banter continued as Anushka jokingly added, “Abhi kuch toh chhod deti hoon,” prompting Shah Rukh to respond with his trademark wit. The superstar quipped that if Anushka took Mannat, he would simply move into his vanity van with his family, drawing laughter from the audience.
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Anushka Sharma’s life away from limelight
Anushka Sharma has consciously chosen to stay away from the limelight in recent years, prioritising her personal life with husband Virat Kohli and their two children, Vamika (5) and Akaay (2), over frequent public appearances. Unlike many of her contemporaries, Anushka is rarely spotted at Bollywood events or on social media, making every candid photo or fan-recorded video a special moment for her admirers.
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