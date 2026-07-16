Anushka Sharma’s rare London appearance gets fans talking, see viral video

A fan's rare video of Anushka Sharma walking through the streets of London has gone viral.

Anushka Sharma may have stepped away from the spotlight, but every glimpse of the actor continues to send fans into a frenzy. Most recently, a fan spotted Anushka on the streets of London and shared a video of the actor on Instagram. The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, with admirers expressing excitement over seeing Anushka, who has largely kept a low profile in recent years.

In the clip, Anushka can be seen strolling through the streets of London dressed in a blue shirt paired with beige culotte pants. Keeping her look effortlessly chic, the actor opted for a minimal, casual ensemble that perfectly complemented her low-key outing.