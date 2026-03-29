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Anushka Sharma’s hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli dropping catch during IPL 2026 opener draws attention; couple exchange flying kisses after RCB’s win
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's adorable couple goals shine during the IPL 2026 opener, from laughing at Virat's rare misfield to sharing sweet flying kisses after RCB's victory.
Although they have been together for over a decade and married for eight years now, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli continue to serve major couple goals. From constantly celebrating and proudly showing off each other on social media to being one another’s biggest cheerleaders, even in public, they have always melted fans’ hearts. The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), marking the grand opening of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, March 28, served as yet another example of this.
As usual, Anushka was present in the stands during the match, keenly observing every moment like a bona fide fan. However, two instances in particular caught everyone’s attention, as they encapsulated the Virushka dynamic perfectly. While one of these was her reaction to a rare misfield by Virat, the other highlighted their enduring love and the way their eyes always search for one another, even when in the midst of large crowds.
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As SRH’s batting innings entered its final phase, the team’s Aniket Verma smashed one of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s deliveries high. Kohli rushed in from long-on and caught the ball for a brief moment, but it slipped through his palms before landing on his thigh, leaving him visibly shocked. When the camera cut to Anushka’s face, she was seen laughing at her husband’s unusual fumble.
THE WAY VIRAT KOHLI GIVING FLYING KISS TO ANUSHKA SHARMA AFTER WON THE MATCH. ♥️😍
– Video of the Day!
— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2026
Nonetheless, Virat made up for it with his batting. With support from Devdutt Padikkal, he led RCB to a six-wicket victory. As RCB chased SRH’s 201/9, Virat scored 69 runs (not out), while Devdutt added 61, taking the team’s grand total to 203/4 and securing victory in 15.4 overs. As the RCB fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in cheers, Virat was seen blowing a kiss towards Anushka, who reciprocated the gesture, adding a touch of love to the match.
About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
After dating for a few years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and their son, Akaay, in 2024. The family has been residing in London for a few years now. Anushka’s last full-length role was in the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Zero (2018).
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