Anushka Sharma’s hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli dropping catch during IPL 2026 opener draws attention; couple exchange flying kisses after RCB’s win

Although they have been together for over a decade and married for eight years now, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli continue to serve major couple goals. From constantly celebrating and proudly showing off each other on social media to being one another’s biggest cheerleaders, even in public, they have always melted fans’ hearts. The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), marking the grand opening of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, March 28, served as yet another example of this.

As usual, Anushka was present in the stands during the match, keenly observing every moment like a bona fide fan. However, two instances in particular caught everyone’s attention, as they encapsulated the Virushka dynamic perfectly. While one of these was her reaction to a rare misfield by Virat, the other highlighted their enduring love and the way their eyes always search for one another, even when in the midst of large crowds.