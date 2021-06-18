Anushka Sharma is ready for cricket ahead of WTC final, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree calls her ‘a genuine person’

The Indian cricket team is all set to go up against New Zealand in the WTC Final that kicks off on Friday and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is accompanying husband Virat Kohli on the trip, is ready for the game with some ‘tea and scones.’

Anushka earlier posted a photo on her Instagram story that showed how she is loving the rainy English summer.

Anushka Sharma posted this photo on her Instagram story. Anushka Sharma posted this photo on her Instagram story.

Anushka also posted a series of photos on her handle with the caption, “A ‘take random photos and think of a quirky caption’ kind of post.”

YouTuber Dhanashree Varma, who is married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently held a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. When a fan asked her about Anushka Sharma, she had nothing but kind words. “Extremely sweet, warm and a genuine person,” she wrote.

Dhanashree Verma spoke about Anushka Sharma during her AMA session. Dhanashree Verma spoke about Anushka Sharma during her AMA session.

Anushka has been in quarantine with husband Virat and daughter Vamika ever since the team landed in the UK.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next acting project. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. As a producer, she has delivered some promising OTT projects like Paatal Lok, Bulbbul. Her upcoming film Qala marks the debut of Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan.