Anushka Sharma wraps Chakda Xpress schedule one, posts photo of cricket ball: ‘It’s schedule wrap’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has finished the first schedule of her upcoming sports drama, Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

On Saturday, Anushka took to social media to announce finishing the shooting of Netflix film’s first schedule. She shared a picture of a cricket ball which had the words, “It’s schedule wrap!!” written on it. In the caption, Anushka mentioned, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE ✅ More to follow.. 🏏 🎬 #ChakdaXpress @jhulangoswami @prositroy @kans26 @netflix_in @officialcsfilms.”

Earlier, fans of Anushka had gotten a glimpse of her training at Mumbai cricket ground. Photos of the actor from the practice session were shared online by her several fan pages. To prepare for the film, the actor has also been taking tips from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Chakda Xpress is a special film for Anushka as it marks her comeback to the silver screen after three years. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

Talking about Chakda Express, Anushka had earlier said, “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She added, “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

Chakda Xpress will stream exclusively on Netflix.