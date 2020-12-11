Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary: ‘3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their third anniversary today. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram, Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. To make the day special, the Indian skipper shared a beautiful picture of wife Anushka from their wedding day. The Zero actor also posted an adorable photo.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us ❣️Miss you ❤️” Kohli, who is currently in Australia along with the Indian cricket team, shared a monochrome photo of Anushka and captioned it, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.” The couple is expecting their first child.

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. A countryside resort in Tuscany hosted relatives and close friends of the couple.

Earlier, in a Vogue interview, Anushka said, “We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd