Anushka Sharma welcomes Katrina-Vicky to her neighbourhood: ‘Glad you’re married, move into your house and we can stop hearing construction sounds’

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a close-knit but lavish ceremony on Thursday and soon after they announced their wedding, wishes started pouring in on social media. Amid all the posts, Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to wish the newlyweds but her post left a smile on everyone’s face.

Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds.”

It looks like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will now be moving in next to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and it will surely be a star-studded neighbourhood.

Katrina and Anushka have worked together in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Jaipur on December 9

The couple had stayed mum about their relationship until after they got married. They announced their love for each other with a post which read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”