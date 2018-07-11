Anushka Sharma gets talking wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Anushka Sharma joins the elite squad of interactive statues in Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Anushka Sharma joins the elite squad of interactive statues in Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Madame Tussauds is known for its uncanny representations of well-known personalities from across the world. Being added to their high-end list of wax figures is none other than Anushka Sharma.

What’s even more exceptional is the fact that the actor is being added with a unique interactive feature that Madame Tussauds is very choosy about. This feature has been given to idols like Oprah Winfrey, Lewis Hamilton and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Anushka’s figurine will be added to the Madame Tussauds in Singapore alongside the above-mentioned attractions.

A source has revealed that the actor’s “statue will talk.” This feature is said to be attached to only a handful of the exhibits. These personalities are mostly global leaders or icons. Considering that this feature is being added to Anushka’s statue is a homage to her massive fan base.

“Anushka’s statue will talk! In fact, she will be the first wax statue in the Singapore museum with this feature. It is a massive interactivity feature that Madame Tussauds is adding to her wax statue. Only a handful of global power leaders/icons have other forms of interactivity attached to their statues and this move by the museum is a huge salutation to Anushka’s global fan following,” said the source.

Further reports say that the actor’s figure will hold a phone and give warm greetings to the guests. The phone will be a working model and one can take selfies with it.

Alex Ward, the General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore has stated, “We are thrilled to be working with Anushka Sharma. She will have the first talking wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. We see many families but also young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction!”

Along with international icons, superheroes like Iron Man and Spider-Man have also been given interactive sets.

On the work front, Anushka has films like Zero and Sui Dhaga lined up for release. She was recently seen in Sanju, playing a biographer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd