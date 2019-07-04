Anushka Sharma wants to ‘seal the silly moments’ with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally got some time together in London. The Indian skipper took out time from his busy schedule for wife Anushka before he plays against Sri Lanka on July 6 in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

And, since they spent time together, their fans were treated with lovely photos. On Wednesday, Anushka, last seen in Zero, shared a photo of herself with Virat and captioned it, “Seal the silly moments ❣️” In the photo, the two lovebirds are seen gazing into each other’s eyes adorably while making goofy faces.

Virat Kohli who seems to be relaxed after Indian cricket team’s entry into the semifinals of the World Cup also posted a photo of himself with his beautiful wife Anushka. In the caption, he wrote, “Mr and Mrs 💑❤”

The Indian skipper has been winning hearts with a recent Instagram post where he was seen with an 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel who came to watch India vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her new project. She has clarified it is her choice to not sign any film as the last few years have taken a toll on her. She told Hindustan Times, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”