Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s 1st fun birthday celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adorable daughter Vamika recently turned a year older. And on the occasion, the Bollywood star gave her fans a little sneak-peek from the grand birthday party. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared a photo of Vamika where the back of her head is showing. The birthday girl was dressed in a peach-cream frock. The kid was seen playing with cricketer Wriddhiman Saha and his wife Romi Mitra’s daughter Anvi Saha.

The two children were photographed sitting in the park and enjoying their time seated next to a colourful tent. Romi had originally shared the photo on her Insta stories to wish Vamika a happy birthday, and later, Anushka reshared the photo to respond with a polite ‘thank you.’

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma’s Insta story. A screenshot of Anushka Sharma’s Insta story.

Romi Mitra shared a glimpse of the birthday party too via her Instagram story. Romi Mitra shared a glimpse of the birthday party too via her Instagram story.

Romi Mitra shared other photos that had Vamika written in bronze balloons in what looks like a seating area of a hotel with a scenic backdrop.

On the eve of her daughter’s special day, Anushka had shared a selfie of herself and her husband Virat Kohli with the caption, “Who goes to bed at 9:30?” The actor is currently with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in South Africa.

In an interview with Grazia, Anushka had opened up about her daughter and said, “I find her (Vamika) extremely determined. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

On the work front, Anushka recently announced her first movie, Chakda ‘Xpress, as an actor after taking nearly a four-year break post the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Zero. The film is based on the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will release on Netflix.