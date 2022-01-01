Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika calls her ‘mumma’ in an adorable video. Watch

After winning the Test match at Centurion Park in South Africa, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are enjoying the holiday season with their toddler, daughter Vamika.

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to share a video in which she is enjoying the view of a lush green park with Vamika. She wrote, “Best way to spend my last 2021 evening ❤️👩‍👧.” In the video, an off-camera Vamika can be heard saying, “mumma,” in the background.

Anushka and Virat rang in the New Year together in South Africa. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from a party at their hotel on her Instagram Stories. In one picture, Anushka is seen playing peek-a-boo under festoons. She wrote in her caption, “2022…. I’m ready!!”

Anushka shared yet another picture with Virat to wish her fans and followers all the best for the New Year.

The mommy-daughter pair was seen at the stadium on day 4 and 5 of the match, and a few fan clubs had even shared a picture of Anushka with Vamika sitting on her lap. The couple has ensured that no unauthorised pictures of Vamika are shared online.

A recent video of Virat waving to Vamika and Anushka from the ground right after India won the historic Test match went was shared online just a few days ago. Anushka and Vamika cheered for Virat and Team India through the game. Vamika is set to turn one in 10 days’ time on January 11. Given that the Indian team will still be in South Africa for the ODI series, it is likely that her first birthday celebration will be with the team in South Africa.

Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018, is all set to make her comeback to the movies soon. A source told indianexpress.com, “Anushka is expected to be mostly seen in three big projects. Two of them being are big screen entertainers, while one is a massively mounted OTT project. We can expect these announcements to happen early next year.”