Virat Kohli shares Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika’s pic on Women’s Day: ‘Seeing birth of a child is most spine chilling’

Virat Kohli on Monday shared an adorable picture of Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika on Instagram, to mark the International Women’s Day. While he called his wife Anushka “the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman” of his life, he added that the little one is “going to grow up to be like her mother.”

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Indian cricketer wrote, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

The picture post comes after Anushka announced their daughter’s name on Instagram recently. In February, Anushka shared a perfect family picture with a caption that read, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.”

In an interview, Virat tagged Anushka as his “pillar of strength.”

During a conversation with former England cricketer Mark Nicholas on his ‘Not Just Cricket’ podcast, Virat spoke about how he and Anushka have conversations about mental well being. Kohli said that he believes Anushka understands his situation because she has been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity herself.

“She has been a pillar of strength for me. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation,” he said.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, embraced parenthood earlier this year.