Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cannot contain their smiles in this beachside photo

Anushka Sharma is having a gala time in the Caribbean islands as she is accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his cricket tour. The two have been sharing plenty of clicks from their tour and to sum up their happiness, Virat recently shared a photo of the two from the beachside.

The two have been inseparable in this trip and the same is obvious from their social media posts. Their adorable photographs and captions have created a huge following for Virushka, as they are popularly known.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next acting project. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka was also seen in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga where she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma’s production company Clean Slate Films is actively developing films and web series. It was earlier reported they will be producing a Netflix original film titled Bulbul. She will also serve as executive producer on another Netflix original Mai.

The actor had earlier said in a statement, “This is my second collaboration with Netflix after ‘Bulbul’ and we are again looking to disrupt the kind of content audiences are consuming. We at Clean Slate Films have been dedicated to making clutter-breaking, powerful stories since our first production and we are looking forward to push the content envelope. The creative freedom to be able to translate these stories to screens that reach a global audience is exciting for us, which is why Netflix is such an important partner.”