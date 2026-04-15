Man gatecrashed Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Italy wedding dressed as a maharaja, says security head: ‘He came in a BMW’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2017 wedding was one of the best kept secrets of recent memory in the movie business. They tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy with only 40 guests in attendance, including their family members and close friends. However, there was a gatecrasher who managed to make his way into the wedding, thanks to what Aamir Khan’s character in 3 Idiots (2009) would describe as a “costume”.

“A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari,” revealed Yaseen Khan, founder of the security firm that provided its services to the high-profile wedding. “I wasn’t present at the gate. I was at the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know the gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt so he flagged it to the event management team,” added Khan.