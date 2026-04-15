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Man gatecrashed Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Italy wedding dressed as a maharaja, says security head: ‘He came in a BMW’
Yaseen Khan, the head of a high-profile security agency, spills beans on the gatecrashers and leaks from celebrity weddings of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 2017 wedding was one of the best kept secrets of recent memory in the movie business. They tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy with only 40 guests in attendance, including their family members and close friends. However, there was a gatecrasher who managed to make his way into the wedding, thanks to what Aamir Khan’s character in 3 Idiots (2009) would describe as a “costume”.
“A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari,” revealed Yaseen Khan, founder of the security firm that provided its services to the high-profile wedding. “I wasn’t present at the gate. I was at the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know the gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt so he flagged it to the event management team,” added Khan.
However, the event management team, full of young trainees fresh out of college, assumed the gatecrasher is a guest, given the BMW. So, they let him in. “When I got my eyes on him, he would stay only in the corner. His security guards would click his picture with a celebrity, after which he’d retreat into the corner. If you’re a guest, you’d mingle with others at the wedding,” said Khan.
When Khan enquired his background, the gatecrasher claimed he’s the nephew of a high-profile guest who couldn’t make it to the wedding in Italy. “So, I went to Virat’s manager and asked him if that guest is invited. He told me no, he’s invited only for the Delhi wedding reception. So, I went back to the gatecrasher and told him only invited guests are allowed. He threw some attitude before making his way out,” recalled Khan.
Khan recalled another high-profile celebrity wedding that got difficult to manage — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. After tying the knot at Lake Como, Italy, they hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai. Since there were around 400-500 media members and fans outside the venue, Khan’s agency devised a mechanism for them to operate smoothly.
But owing to miscommunication with the event management team, the media and fans were made to exit from the wrong gate. “It became very tough. There were just 20 security guards. Because the pressure of public gets too overwhelming. They shoved me so hard that my hand turned numb. I later found out my shoulder had gotten dislocated,” recalled Khan.
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Another challenge for Khan and his team has been to stop people from clicking pictures and videos. He recalled how a vendor leaked the pictures of the floral décor at the 2023 Jaisalmer wedding of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, prompting the agency to be even more cautious going forward.
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