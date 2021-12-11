Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma: ‘We knew we were going to marry each other’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple kept all the details about their wedding a secret, which is now a common trend seen amongst celebs. But, if it would have been left to Kohli, all the details would have been revealed in just three days, the cricketer had shared. He also said he never proposed to his ladylove as they always knew they were meant to be together.

During an interaction with footballer Sunil Chetri, Kohli accepted that he never formally proposed to Anushka. “When you are in love, every day can be the same as Valentine’s Day and can be special. We never felt we needed to do it that way. We always knew we are going to marry each other. There was never a doubt. Once we knew things are going forward, we were happy and excited to start living together. It all happened organically,” Kohli shared. Anushka also agreed that she wanted her relationship to flow organically.

On their wedding day, Anushka and Virat looked adorable as they wore coordinated outfits. Fans went berserk as they saw their first photos since the wedding happened in an intimate manner with only close friends and family members in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

However, Kohli believes if the arrangements were left to him, he would have revealed the details in a matter of just three days. “We used different names and email id while organising things for our wedding. But, it was not my idea. If it would be in my control, pakka bhaanda foot jaata (I would have revealed everything), from food, decoration and everything. But, shukar hai I was playing a Test match, they managed to keep it a secret,” Kohli told Chetri.

He added, “On a serious note, everyone was briefed to keep things discreet. And, to be honest, all the hard work and coordination, Anushka did it. Everyone who came knew it was all done by her and they loved every moment of us being together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now married for four years. Together they are parents to daughter Vamika who was born on January 11, 2021.