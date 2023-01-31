scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seek blessings at Rishikesh ashram with daughter Vamika ahead of Australia Test series

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will participate in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organise a bhandara there.

anushkaVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Rishikesh. (Photo: Kohli sensation, Gaurav/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seek blessings at Rishikesh ashram with daughter Vamika ahead of Australia Test series
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband once again took a spiritual trip. This time the couple was spotted in Rishikesh as they visited Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Earlier this month, they began the year on a religious note as they offered their prayers at Baba Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura. They were accompanied by daughter Vamika.

As the pictures of Anushka and Virat from their religious outing went viral on social media, fans assumed that Kohli visited Rishikesh to seek blessings of the almighty ahead of India’s Test series against Australia. In the pictures, the couple is seen sitting on the floor. They smiled at the cameras and Virat also obliged for a few selfies with the devotees who were present at the ashram. A video also showed them bowing in front of the saints.

As per an ANI report, Anushka and Virat will also participate in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organise a bhandara there.

Also read |Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan ashram, meditate there for one hour. See pics

For the visit, Anushka and Virat opted for their winter wears. Anushka was seen in a grey-coloured warm suit and Virat protected himself from the chilly weather by wearing a cap and a muffler. This time around the couple made sure that their daughter Vamika is not photographed with them.

Anushka will be next seen in the sports drama, Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor has already wrapped the shoot of the movie which will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Virat Kohli will be playing a four-game Test series against Australia. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The series will begin on February 9 in Nagpur, while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:58 IST
Next Story

‘Sad reality’: Mother elephant seen ‘teaching’ calf to cross road; watch video

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Metro… In Dino team celebrated Saraswati Puj
Metro… In Dino team celebrates Saraswati Puja: Sara Ali Khan gives it a miss, but Kartik Aaryan attends
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close