Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seek blessings at Rishikesh ashram with daughter Vamika ahead of Australia Test series

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband once again took a spiritual trip. This time the couple was spotted in Rishikesh as they visited Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Earlier this month, they began the year on a religious note as they offered their prayers at Baba Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura. They were accompanied by daughter Vamika.

As the pictures of Anushka and Virat from their religious outing went viral on social media, fans assumed that Kohli visited Rishikesh to seek blessings of the almighty ahead of India’s Test series against Australia. In the pictures, the couple is seen sitting on the floor. They smiled at the cameras and Virat also obliged for a few selfies with the devotees who were present at the ashram. A video also showed them bowing in front of the saints.

As per an ANI report, Anushka and Virat will also participate in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organise a bhandara there.

For the visit, Anushka and Virat opted for their winter wears. Anushka was seen in a grey-coloured warm suit and Virat protected himself from the chilly weather by wearing a cap and a muffler. This time around the couple made sure that their daughter Vamika is not photographed with them.

Anushka will be next seen in the sports drama, Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor has already wrapped the shoot of the movie which will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.

Virat Kohli will be playing a four-game Test series against Australia. The series, popularly known as the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship. The series will begin on February 9 in Nagpur, while the ODIs will kickstart on March 17 in Mumbai.