Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Anushka Sharma prostrates herself as Virat Kohli holds Vamika in his arms in new video from Vrindavan ashram. Watch

A new video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, participating in a satsang at an ashram, has been shared online.

anushka sharma virat kohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at a Vrindavan ashram.
Anushka Sharma prostrates herself as Virat Kohli holds Vamika in his arms in new video from Vrindavan ashram. Watch
A new video of celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, at the Vrindavan ashram that they visited recently, has been shared online. The video also features their daughter, Vamika. But whoever has shared the edited video also made sure to obscure Vamika’s face.

Earlier this week, first visuals of the couple at Vrindavan’s Baba Neem Karoli ashram had been shared online. The couple had also visited the Uttarakhand branch of the ashram last year, before heading to the UAE to ring in the New Year. Pictures showed Virat posing with fans.

Also read |Ashneer Grover reveals he rejected Virat Kohli as brand ambassador despite being offered Anushka Sharma in package deal: ‘Maine kaunse lehenge pehnane hain’

 

The new video shows Anushka and Virat sitting on the floor, with their hands joined in prayer. Anushka has her head covered in a scarf, and later, a man comes up to them and blesses Vamika with a garland. They get up after prostrating themselves, and Virat grabs Vamika in his arms.

An India Today report said that the couple spent an hour at the ashram, and avoided the paparazzi who were present at the location. The report also said that they gave away woolens at the ashram.

Anushka has been on an extended acting sabbatical for over four years. She was last seen in the film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She appeared for a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie Qala, which she also produced. She’ll make her comeback to starring roles with the upcoming sports drama Chakda XPress, in which she plays the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 09:05 IST
