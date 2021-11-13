Anushka Sharma holds Vamika close as she lands in Mumbai with Virat Kohli, see photos

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai. The actor was spotted at Kalina airport on Saturday afternoon with daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli as the family returned from UAE after India’s exit from the T20 World Cup.

Anushka and Virat were seen twinning in white. While Virat was seen setting the luggage in their car, Anushka was walking out of the airport with their daughter in her arms. Anushka could be seen holding her close, making sure that the photographers don’t get her face. Anushka and Virat have been very protective about their little one ever since her birth in January.

Anushka Sharma landed in Mumbai's Kalina airport on Saturday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's another picture of Anushka Sharma holding Vamika. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka was accompanied by her husband Virat Kohli. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday morning, Anushka shared a picture of a cup of coffee that had her and Virat’s face. Along with the picture, she wrote, “We are so delicious.”

Anushka shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka recently featured on the cover of Grazia. She opened up on Vamika and her pregnancy in an interview to the magazine. Talking about her daughter, the actor said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

Anushka was last seen in 2018 release Zero. She is producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut Qala, a Netflix project.