Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika have Virat Kohli’s heart as family enjoys brunch together ahead of T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a family photo with Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika as the family enjoyed brunch together. Ranveer Singh was among those who sent love to the trio.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 20, 2021 12:30:22 pm
virat kohliVirat Kohli shared a cute family photo on Instagram. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined husband Virat Kohli in the UAE for the Men’s T20 World Cup a few days ago and since then, the couple has been flooding their social media with adorable family photos. Virat took to Instagram Wednesday to share a family photo where he and Anushka can be seen sitting on a dining table with Baby Vamika sitting in a high chair. It seems the family is enjoying a brunch together.

Virat shared the photo with a heart emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Earlier Anushka had shared a photo featuring Virat and Vamika where the baby is playing in a ball pit as Virat lovingly looks upon her. She captioned the photo, “My whole heart in one frame ❤️🥺”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

After spending months with Virat in the UK for a cricket series, Anushka returned to Mumbai to fulfill her work commitments. With the IPL season concluded now, the men’s cricket team is all set to embark on the World Cup T20 journey in the UAE and Anushka has once again joined Kohli on the trip after quarantining, as the team is in a bio bubble.

Aryan Khan and the endless trolling: Our dysfunctional relationship with Bollywood stars and their stardom

Anushka had shared a few photos from her quarantine days with a caption that read, “Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life 💭 #OhWell , you get the point !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka’s production company Clean Slate Filmz will soon release Qala, starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, and Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar on Netflix.

