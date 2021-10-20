Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika have Virat Kohli’s heart as family enjoys brunch together ahead of T20 World Cup

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined husband Virat Kohli in the UAE for the Men’s T20 World Cup a few days ago and since then, the couple has been flooding their social media with adorable family photos. Virat took to Instagram Wednesday to share a family photo where he and Anushka can be seen sitting on a dining table with Baby Vamika sitting in a high chair. It seems the family is enjoying a brunch together.

Virat shared the photo with a heart emoji.

Earlier Anushka had shared a photo featuring Virat and Vamika where the baby is playing in a ball pit as Virat lovingly looks upon her. She captioned the photo, “My whole heart in one frame ❤️🥺”

After spending months with Virat in the UK for a cricket series, Anushka returned to Mumbai to fulfill her work commitments. With the IPL season concluded now, the men’s cricket team is all set to embark on the World Cup T20 journey in the UAE and Anushka has once again joined Kohli on the trip after quarantining, as the team is in a bio bubble.

Anushka had shared a few photos from her quarantine days with a caption that read, “Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life 💭 #OhWell , you get the point !”

Anushka’s production company Clean Slate Filmz will soon release Qala, starring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, and Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar on Netflix.