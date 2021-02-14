Anushka Sharma posts a special message and a dreamy photo for Virat Kohli: ‘My Valentine every day forever’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma treated her fans to a beautiful picture of herself and husband Virat Kohli on Valentine’s Day. The actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to share the throwback picture that features the couple lost in each other’s eyes as they posed against a beautiful sunset.

Anushka said while she is ‘not big on this day’, she decided to make an exception this year.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond.” Anushka’s dropped her Valentine special picture a week after announcing her daughter’s name on the social media.

Earlier this month, the newly-turned-parents announced that they have named their daughter Vamika. Sharing a perfect family picture on Instagram, the actor-producer shared her motherhood experience and thanked fans for their warm wishes and love.

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” the 32-year-old wrote.

On the work front, Anushka is riding high on the success of her production ventures Pataal Lok and Bullbul, which released in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively.