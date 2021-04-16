Anushka Sharma shares throwback video featuring Virat Kohli as they have a blissful day with their dogs. Watch

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma shared a throwback video from 2020 on Instagram that looks simply blissful. In the video, we can see Anushka and Virat enjoying a carefree time as they play with their dogs and enjoy rural life.

Anushka shared the video with the caption, “Some special, priceless moments from last year.” Anushka and Virat have been very vocal towards animal care and animal rights in the past and have often spoken about caring for animals.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby girl Vamika in January and the proud father recently opened up about how their life has changed after having a baby. Talking to Danish Sait, ahead of the commencement of IPL 2021, Virat shared, “Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly.”

Earlier this month, Anushka shared photos from a set as she resumed work after her maternity break.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma’s production house is looking forward to the release Qala that stars Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.