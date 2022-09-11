scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take daughter Vamika to play park. But there’s a funny, adorable twist to their outing

Doting mother Anushka Sharma recently shared a fun social media post about her time at a play park.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen returning to films with Chakda Xpress on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika went visiting a play park, but the one who seemed to have the most fun, was the actor herself. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and posted a picture, where she was seen climbing a pole, giggling adorably.

Anushka, who keeps giving fans a sneak-peek into her life through her social media posts, wrote, “I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to” with a laugh emoticon.

 

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed their first child Vamika in January last year. Recently, Anushka penned a sweet note for Virat after the cricketer scored a century during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

Anushka shared pictures of Virat’s winning moment on Instagram and wrote, “Forever with you through any and everything ❤️♾.” After smashing 122 against Afghanistan, the former skipper had also dedicated his century to Anushka and his daughter Vamika.

“I feel blessed, grateful. The last two-and-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 soon. Angry celebrations are a thing of the past. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well,” he had stated.

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix film, directed by Prosit Roy, marks the return of Anushka to the screen after her 2018 movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 01:07:05 pm
