Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted strolling near son Akaay’s nursery in London. See pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted together during a quiet outing in London, with pictures of the couple quickly going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. fondly called “Virushka” by their followers, were recently spotted together in London, offering fans a rare glimpse into their otherwise private family life. Their latest sighting quickly caught attention online, with fans eagerly sharing and reacting to glimpses of the star couple.

The couple was photographed during a casual outing on Tuesday morning, and the pictures soon began circulating across social media.

Virat was seen dressed casually in a green sweatshirt and jeans, while Anushka opted for a relaxed look featuring leggings, a T-shirt, jacket and cap. In one of the photographs, Virat appeared to be holding an empty pram. The pram is believed to belong to the couple’s son, Akaay, although the toddler himself was not visible in the pictures.