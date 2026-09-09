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Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted strolling near son Akaay’s nursery in London. See pics
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a rare public appearance in London as they were photographed during a casual family outing near son Akaay’s nursery.
Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. fondly called “Virushka” by their followers, were recently spotted together in London, offering fans a rare glimpse into their otherwise private family life. Their latest sighting quickly caught attention online, with fans eagerly sharing and reacting to glimpses of the star couple.
The couple was photographed during a casual outing on Tuesday morning, and the pictures soon began circulating across social media.
Virat was seen dressed casually in a green sweatshirt and jeans, while Anushka opted for a relaxed look featuring leggings, a T-shirt, jacket and cap. In one of the photographs, Virat appeared to be holding an empty pram. The pram is believed to belong to the couple’s son, Akaay, although the toddler himself was not visible in the pictures.
See the recent photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted together outside Akaay Kohli’s day nursery in London, waiting for him to return home. ❤️
King Kohli enjoying his off time with his family. pic.twitter.com/bQMxPRR9m7
— Sonu (@Cricket_live247) September 8, 2026
According to posts shared by fans online, the couple were photographed outside Akaay’s day nursery in London.
In the photos, Anushka appeared uncomfortable with the attention. The couple have consistently kept their children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay, away from the public eye.
Anushka and Virat have chosen London as a base for their family, with reports suggesting that they want to give their children a more private and normal upbringing away from the intense media attention they often receive in India.
Anushka-Virat’s recent India visit
The latest sighting comes weeks after the couple were photographed together in Delhi last month. Before that, Virat and Anushka were spotted leaving Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan on July 22. The couple wore masks during their visit. Virat was dressed in a brown shirt with beige trousers, while Anushka wore a white-and-blue kurta set with a dupatta wrapped around her head. Both were seen with tilaks on their foreheads.
Anushka and Virat’s relationship
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and their son Akaay in 2024. Anushka has largely stayed away from acting since Zero, although she completed Chakda Xpress, in which she plays former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film was never released.
Virat Kohli once described meeting Anushka Sharma as one of the most life-changing moments of his life. Speaking on the RCB podcast in 2023, he said falling in love with Anushka exposed him to a different perspective and taught him to open up, accept differences and embrace change.
“I changed a lot after I met her and we started dating,” Virat shared.
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