Virat Kohli dons a turban as he shoots for an ad with Anushka Sharma, see viral pics

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Updated: February 23, 2022 5:06:14 pm
Anushka Sharma virat kohliAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to share screen space again. The two were spotted shooting for a project in Mehboob Studio, Mumbai. The photos of the two have gone viral on the social media platforms. Anushka and Virat have previously collaborated for a number of commercials. In the photos, Anushka can be seen wearing an Indian attire, while Virat sported a turban.

The new set of photos of Anushka have come a day after she was seen practicing cricket on Tuesday. Anushka is set to play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film, Chakda Express.

Earlier this year, when Virat stepped down stepped down as the captain of India’s Test team, Anushka penned a heartwarming post talking about how he has grown as a person while heading the Indian cricket team. She also spoke about how the team achieved great heights under his captaincy.

virat kohli Virat Kohli sported a Sikh look, and was seen wearing a turban. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anushka sharma Anushka Sharma was seen in a simple salwaar-kameez. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anushka sharma Here’s another picture of the actor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) virat kohli photos Virat will be seen with Anushka in a commercial. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there’s still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You’ve been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that,” she had written.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen playing former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on Netflix. She is also producing Qala, which marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut.

