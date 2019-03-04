Toggle Menu
We used fake names while talking to the caterer: Anushka Sharma on her secret wedding to Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma said she wanted the wedding to be about Virat Kohli and herself marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding.

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Anuskha Sharma recently spilled all the beans about her secret wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli. In a Vogue interview, Anushka revealed she and husband Virat took up extreme measures to maintain the highest level of secrecy around their wedding in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

She told Vogue, “We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed.”

The celebrity couple resorted to extreme measures to ensure that their wedding remains a secret. In fact, they also used fake names. Anushka said, “We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat’s was Rahul.”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

