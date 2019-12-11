Anushka Sharma: Blessed to have found love

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their second wedding anniversary today. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their second wedding anniversary today. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate their second marriage anniversary today. Despite being busy with the T20I series against West Indies, Kohli expressed his love for Anushka and his ladylove also didn’t leave the opportunity to profess her love for him.

Sharing a photo from their wedding in Italy, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ ”

Soon, the Indian skipper also wished wife Anushka on their second marriage anniversary. He posted an adorable photo from their wedding festivities and captioned it, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️”

Anushka and Virat took the wedding vows on December 11, 2017. Their wedding became the talk of the town, not just for its grandeur but also the way two celebrities kept it an intimate affair. The countryside resort in Tuscany hosted close friends and relatives of the couple and witnessed the getting together of two stars of the country.

In an earlier interview, Anushka Sharma had shared she kept her wedding a secret affair since she wanted the marriage to be about her and Virat.

“We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed,” Anushka told Vogue.

Ever since their wedding, Virushka, as their fans address them fondly, have been sharing several photos. They don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other and have often credited each other for their success.

